Ondo govt promises to construct more rural roads

The Ondo State government has reaffirmed its commitment to constructing more roads in rural areas.

The deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, made the pledge while inspecting the construction of Sabomi-Idi-Itala–Irele link road in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.

Ajayi said the administration realised the pains residents of the area were going through in transporting their farm produce to markets.

“I am impressed that the road is being constructed during our tenure, I want to appreciate our governor for this.

“In the next one month, the road will be completed and the economic activities of the people will be boosted,’’ he said.

He assured that the people of the state would feel the impact of the administration through various development initiatives.

Ajayi commended the people for supporting the government and the contractors for doing a good job.

Mr Olowolayemo Adeolowojola, an indigene of Sabomi, described the project as well-timed and strategic to the economic development of the area.