Ondo APC crisis receiving Buhari, others’ attention —Spokesperson

The controversy trailing the emergence of a former president, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), as the governorship candidate of the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next month’s poll in the state is already receiving the attention of the Presidency with a view to finding an amicable solution.

Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Nigerian Tribune that President Muhammadu Buhari, APC top hierarchy and other stalwarts were collaborating to get the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the aggrieved contestants to a round table towards resolving the impasse.

Tinubu, who is also former governor of Lagos State had, in a letter, faulted the primary election that produced Akeredolu, claiming it was rigged and that the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, waived aside the majority decision of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) which recommended nullification of primary.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the fresh move to seek President Buhari’s attention on the crisis followed unsuccessful efforts by emissaries sent to appease Tinubu on the issue.

However, the sources hope that with the intervention of Buhari, the crisis could soon be over so that the party could forge a united front ahead of the poll.

“The Presidency is already looking at the matter; the crisis will soon be resolved. I can assure you that the APC is still a united family in Ondo State with a large following,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ondo chapter of APC, Abayomi Adesanya, confirmed that the crisis was already receiving the attention of President Buhari, and other main stakeholders in APC, saying APC remained a united family.