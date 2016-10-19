Olu of Ilaro becomes Chairman Ogun Council of Obas

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, has been inaugurated as the eighth Chairman of Ogun State Council of Obas.

The Olu of Ilaro took over the affairs of the council from the late Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Michael Sonariwo, who joined his ancestors early this year.

Performing the inauguration at the Obas’ Complex Conference Hall, Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, said the inauguration was in accordance with Section 8 of the Ogun State Council of Obas laws and it remained sacrosanct in the development of the traditional institution and the state as a whole.

Amosun acknowledged the roles of traditional rulers as custodians of customs and traditions as well as repository of rich cultural heritage, pointing out that they are stimulus for socio-economic development of their various communities.

“Efforts to genuinely harness the potential of our Obaship institution towards bringing the dividends of democracy closer to our people are on course,” he stated.

He, however, charged the traditional rulers to provide the necessary support to investors willing to establish companies in various locations in the state by ensuring that land was made available for them as well as creating a conducive atmosphere for them to work.

“Our traditional rulers should be in the vanguard of our drive to realize the vision of making Ogun State the investment destination of choice not only in Nigeria, but also in the West Coast”, the governor charged.

While appreciating the Ogun State House of Assembly for passing the bill to curb the activities of land grabbers, the governor said with the new law, the state would remain peaceful while investors would do their businesses without fear.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman assured the state government of traditional rulers’ continued support by ensuring that a peaceful and enabling environment that would pave way for dividends of democracy to be delivered to the people was guaranteed.