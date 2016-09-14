Okada rider rips open cyclist’s stomach with knife in Osun

THERE was apprehension at the popular Oke Fia area of Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday, when a commercial motorcyclist stabbed a younger cyclist, identified as Remi Gbadamosi, in the stomach, with his intestine coming out, thus causing confusion among the passersby.

The incident was said to have occurred when the duo had a head-on collision on the dual carriage way.

There were conflicting reports on what led to the clash between the Okada rider and the cyclist, but one of the eyewitnesses informed the Nigerian Tribune that the commercial cyclist was riding against the traffic when he collided with the cylist.

A fight was said to have ensued between them and the commercial cyclist suddenly drew a sharp knife from his jacket and subsequently stabbed the cyclist in the stomach, thus spilling his intestines.

With the reality of his act dawning on him, the Okada rider attempted to escape the scene of the incident, but some people held him, while the cyclist was rushed to Emmanuel Medical Centre, Osogbo, where doctors were battling to save his life.

One of the doctors, attending to the victim at the health facility, Tunde Afolabi, however, assured his family members that Gbadamosi was responding to treatment.

When contacted, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Femi Oyeleye, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had been arrested and would soon be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigation.