Trending Now

Ogun LG polls: APC candidate promises effective leadership

October 6, 2016 Gbenga Olumide Latest News 0

The chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Leguru Local Council Development Area of Ogun State, Honourable Ololade Onakoya, has promised good and effective leadership if elected  in the local government election on Saturday.

Onakoya, who is the current vice chairman of the LCDA, made the pledge during campaign rallies at Egbe, Atiba, Itanrin, Ala and Omu communities.

He said his mission was to develop the LCDA within the shortest time of his administration, if given the mandate to be chairman.

While assuring the people of the area that any candidate voted for on the platform of APC would represent them well, Onakoya declared that the era of compromising during campaign was over.

In his remarks, the Okemu of Ala-Ijebu, Oba Adekunle Dehinbo, advised the aspiring chairman to ensure that he fulfilled his promises.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online