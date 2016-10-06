Ogun LG polls: APC candidate promises effective leadership

The chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Leguru Local Council Development Area of Ogun State, Honourable Ololade Onakoya, has promised good and effective leadership if elected in the local government election on Saturday.

Onakoya, who is the current vice chairman of the LCDA, made the pledge during campaign rallies at Egbe, Atiba, Itanrin, Ala and Omu communities.

He said his mission was to develop the LCDA within the shortest time of his administration, if given the mandate to be chairman.

While assuring the people of the area that any candidate voted for on the platform of APC would represent them well, Onakoya declared that the era of compromising during campaign was over.

In his remarks, the Okemu of Ala-Ijebu, Oba Adekunle Dehinbo, advised the aspiring chairman to ensure that he fulfilled his promises.