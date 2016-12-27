Ogun govt, keep getting these persons off the streets

The Ogun State government should not rest on its oars in ensuring the state is rid of mentally disordered people.

Mentally challenged people have always roamed freely in roads in Nigeria for as long as I can remember. I don’t know if there are some parts of the country where this does not happen, but right from childhood, I have noticed this problem. The state government should put more efforts in getting them off the streets, for medical care.

They are a danger to the society. I have seen and heard of cases where they attacked passers-by and caused traffic problems sometimes. The most irritating aspect of it is that they are mostly found roaming freely in markets, such as Lafenwa, Sapon, Omida, Kuto, Pansheke in Abeokuta, Ijebu Igbo station market, Ifo, Sango and Ota environs.

This is a call on the government not to relent in getting these mentally challenged fellows off our streets, giving them the appropriate medical attention, establishing more psychiatric hospitals and employing more psychiatrists to offer them the needed care.

Afolayan Olamilekan, Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ogun State.