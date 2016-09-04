Ogun adopts platform to project grassroot potential

In a bid to promote the activities of micro and small-scale businesses at the grass roots, Ogun State government is collaborating with Aniwura.com Foundation and the National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) by adopting a digital platform for marketing locally produced goods.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Olajide Ojuko made this known at a meeting with Transition Committee Chairmen of the 20 local government areas in the state.

According to him, the partnership with the foundation and NASSI would bring more development to the grass roots and expose the potential that abound in the rural areas for wealth creation and job opportunities for rural dwellers.

“The world is going digital and Ogun State will not be left behind in this digitalisation move. This partnership will expose our grass roots to high level development, wealth creation and employment opportunities for our youths, thereby making our state a pacesetter’’ Ojuko remarked.

The commissioner said a pilot scheme would be put in place in two local government areas in each of three senatorial districts of the state. They are Odeda and Ewekoro in Ogun Central; Ogun Waterside and Remo in Ogun East as well as Ipokia and Imeko Afon in Ogun West Senatorial Districts.

The Managing Director of Aniwura.com Foundation, Princess Iwayemi Ogomudia, pointed out that the partnership would not only accelerate growth in the rural areas but also project Ogun State through the digital platform on areas of comparative advantage, as well as its assets in small scale and micro businesses with the creation of wealth and job opportunities for the youth as te ultimate goal.