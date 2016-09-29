OBJ calls for urgent reform of NNPC

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has called for the urgent reform of the business operations model of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement, in Abuja, on Thursday, the NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Deen Muhammad, said Obasanjo made the call when the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, visited him in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the urgent reform was needed to lift the economy out of recession and create wealth for Nigerians.

“What I do understand is reforms. I believe organisations like the NNPC should be reformed.

“I don’t understand this talk of selling of national assets. Selling of national assets is wrong.

“But reform is what I think should be done so that we can run the business of NNPC the way it should be run,” he said in the statement.

He was further quoted as saying: “If there is any organisation that can help us quickly get out of recession, it is NNPC.

“If you work hard, you can get around the situation. I want to encourage you and hope that the little difference we have started seeing will continue,” he said.

The NNPC GMD commended the vision of Obasanjo in the oil and gas industry.

He said that the management team of the corporation was committed to transforming the NNPC for better performance, growth and profitability.

“We appreciate your call for diversification into agriculture business and other energy sources.

“We are currently rejuvenating our renewable energy business; we will continue to work hard towards realising your lofty dreams of seeing NNPC grow into a transformed national oil company without interference,” he said.