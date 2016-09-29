_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/troops-arrest-bharam-cattle-dealers-borno/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27971","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Obaseki, Edo governor-elect promises to transform economy

September 29, 2016 / :

Mr Godwin Obaseki, the Edo governor-elect, has promised to transform the economy of the state and empower the people.

Obaseki, who was declared winner of the Sept. 28 governorship election in Edo by INEC, made the promise in his victory address in Benin on Thursday.

He said that his administration would create jobs, secure the state and ensure the welfare of the people.

He said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the poll, underscored the people’s preference for the continuity and consolidation of the programmes of the party in the state.

“Let me say that new future beckons. I pledge to work tirelessly for the good of all Edo people, irrespective of gender, social status, ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

“I want to call on the sons and daughters of Edo all over the world and all the friends of the state to join forces with me to build a great and economically strong state.

“The success of Edo State does not depend on government alone but on everyone of us,” he said.

The governor-elect also enjoined other contestants in the poll to join hands with him to build a more prosperous state.

“I salute my fellow contestants for putting up a gallant fight. This competitive campaign has helped us to sharpen our focus on some of the important issues affecting our people.

“The election is over and it is time to bury the hatchet and close ranks for the good of our dear state.

“Our state is superior to all other interests and we must, as individuals, subordinate our personal ambitions to that of the entire state,” he said.

He commended INEC for the transparent manner it conducted the election and also the security agencies for maintaining peace and order during the election.

Obaseki commended President Muhammudu Buhari and Gov. Adams Oshiomhole for their support.

NAN reports that Obaseki got 319, 483 votes, to beat his closest rival, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 253, 173 votes.

