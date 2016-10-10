Obasanjo declines comments on arrested Supreme Court judges

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declined comments over the recent arrest of some Supreme Court judges by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Obasanjo, who, earlier on Monday, held a secret meeting with President Mohammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, refused to pass comment when the State House correspondents accosted him on his way out of the meeting with the President.

The ex-President who wore a flowing blue gown (agbada) simply kept sealed lips when he was prodded to speak on his mission to the Villa and the recent arrest of some judges by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Obasanjo’s meeting with Buhari, which lasted for about an hour was held behind closed doors in the President’s office.