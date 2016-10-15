Oba’s coronation: Benin wears new look

The capital of Edo, Benin City, wears new look ahead of the coronation of the new monarch, Oba of Benin, Prince Eheneden Eradiauwa, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that major buildings to be used for the coronation, such as the Palace, Urokpota hall and some traditional grounds, are now wearing new look.

NAN reports that the palace structure that had not been renovated for decades had also been extensively transformed and renovated in preparation for the coronation of the new monarch.

The ancient palace used by Oba Erediauwa to host visitors, have given way to a modern structure, just as some new structures have been constructed to pave way for modern palace.

Also, in an effort to add beauty to the renovation work at the palace, a complete landscaping of the expansive land of the palace has been carried out.

NAN also reports that the popular plymont road, where the ancient palace is located was not left out in the beautification.

The road which before now was riddled with potholes, have been reconstructed ahead of the coronation, same with all streets around the palace.

Major streets and roads in the city have been decorated with signposts and banners, carrying pictures of the new monarch, who has in the past two weeks, commenced the coronation activities.

The streets are the Airport road, Sapele and Akpakpava roads, Oba market and Mission roads as well as the famous king square or ring road.

Apart from the large marquee that have been set at Urokpota hall, where the coronation ceremony would take place, the surrounding of the building located right at the heart of the city, have been painted and decorated as well.

NAN reports that the crown Prince, Eheneden Erediauwa, would on Thursday be crowned as the 39th monarch of Benin, after the demise of his father, Oba Erediauwa, the 38th monarch, who reigned from 1979 to 2016.