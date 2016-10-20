_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/oba-benin-coronation-prince-eheneden-erediauwa-crowned-oba-ewuare-ii/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=34089","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

New Oba Ewuare II of Benin crowned

October 20, 2016 Paul Omorogbe Top News, Uncategorized

Price Eheneden Erediauwa has been crowned as new Oba of Benin, with the royal name Oba Ewuare II.

Governor Adams Oshiomhole presented the new Oba of Benin with staff of office after which the Oba unveiled the new crest before the public.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led the Federal Government delegation to the coronation ceremony which also saw members of the Diplomatic Corps are among dignitaries, in attendance at the Urhopkpota venue for the coronation of the Crown Oba Eheneden Ewuare II, as the 39th Oba of Benin Kingdom.

Diplomats from countries which include Great Britain, Namibia, Senegal, Italy, Burkinafaso, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali and Spain, graced the coronation ceremony.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote was also in attendance at the coronation ceremony, likewise other captains of industry from Nigeria and other African sub-regions.

Representatives from Denmark, Sweden, Tanzania, Soa Tomi, South Sudan, Argentina, Botswana, Angola and Albania, also attended the coronation ceremony.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online