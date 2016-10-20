New Oba Ewuare II of Benin crowned

Price Eheneden Erediauwa has been crowned as new Oba of Benin, with the royal name Oba Ewuare II.

Governor Adams Oshiomhole presented the new Oba of Benin with staff of office after which the Oba unveiled the new crest before the public.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led the Federal Government delegation to the coronation ceremony which also saw members of the Diplomatic Corps are among dignitaries, in attendance at the Urhopkpota venue for the coronation of the Crown Oba Eheneden Ewuare II, as the 39th Oba of Benin Kingdom.

Diplomats from countries which include Great Britain, Namibia, Senegal, Italy, Burkinafaso, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali and Spain, graced the coronation ceremony.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote was also in attendance at the coronation ceremony, likewise other captains of industry from Nigeria and other African sub-regions.

Representatives from Denmark, Sweden, Tanzania, Soa Tomi, South Sudan, Argentina, Botswana, Angola and Albania, also attended the coronation ceremony.