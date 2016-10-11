NYSC denies 25% reduction in corps members’ allowance

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday denied an alleged slash of corps members’ allowance by 25 per cent.

This is in reaction to reports circulating in the social media that the slash was effected by one “Brigadier General Bamidele Oluwami,” purported to be NYSC Director-General as the source of its information.

The scheme, in a statement issued by the Head of Press Unit, Mrs Abosede Aderibigbe, in Abuja, said the report was merely to mislead the public.

It maintained that the current Director General (DG) of the NYSC, Brigadier General Zakari Kazaure, had in no time made such comment.

The statement reads in part:”The Management of the NYSC hereby refutes the content of mischievous information circulating in the social media to the effect that corps members’ allowance has been slashed by 25 per cent.

“In the first instance, the document quoted a “Brigadier General Bamidele Oluwami,” the purported NYSC Director-General as the source of its information.

“The scheme vehemently dissociates itself from this wicked falsehood meant to create confusion in the polity.

“The DG of the NYSC is Brigadier General S. Z. Kazaure and he never made any comment as claimed by the brains behind the damaging publication.”

The scheme further stressed that:”Members allowance remains N19,800 and not reduced to N14,800 as wickedly portrayed by the social media release.

“For the avoidance of doubts, we unequivocally restate our unalloyed commitment to the welfare of all corps members at all times.

“Corps members and the public should therefore, ignore this misleading information and go about their duties lawfully without fear.”