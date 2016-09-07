Notorious armed robbery gang arrested after killing night guard —Police

The suspects, who shot dead a night guard at Amuwo-Odofin during one of their operations, were picked up at different locations in Lagos State.

A press statement signed by the Zone’s spokesman, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, indicated that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 23 following a tip-off.

“The Officer in Charge of the unit got an intelligence report on the criminal activities of the suspected armed robbery syndicate on Aug. 23, while planning to embark on a robbery operation at Ikotun area, Lagos state.

“He swung into action with his operatives and arrested four members of the gang that specialised in armed robbery, truck hijacking and diversion, and breaking of warehouses in Lagos and some parts of Ogun State.

“During police interrogation and investigation, additional four members of the gang were arrested, out of which two of them are receivers of stolen goods.

“These suspects carried out a robbery operation at Ajao Estate, opposite Eleganza Plaza, Lagos on May 28 where a night guard on duty was killed and they carted away aluminum sheets worth N22 million.

“Items recovered from them include consumable goods such as Geisha, Tin Tomatoes, seasoning, motorcycles and the spare parts.” the statement read.

The statement further stated that the hoodlums had caused much hardship on their victims as one of them had reported to the police when her warehouse was burgled on Aug. 5 and goods worth N28 million were carted away.

“It’s crystal clear that this syndicate had caused untold hardship to many innocent Nigerians.

“One of the victims of a robbery operation carried out by the suspects on Aug. 5 had lamented to the police operatives how her warehouse at Alakoso, Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Estate, Lagos, was burgled and goods worth N28 million were carted away.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command Lagos, AIG Abdulmajid Ali, has condemned the acts of this syndicate and directed that the suspects be thoroughly investigated and their weapons be recovered without delay.

“Meanwhile, the suspects will be charged to court today, Sept. 7 as police investigation continues,” it added.