North-East: Kebbi govt commends Buhari

The Kebbi State government has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for curtailing insecurity in the North-East.

Governor Atiku Bagudu made the commendation in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday in a statewide broadcast to mark the 56th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

Bagudu said this was the first time the nation was celebrating the anniversary devoid of fear and uncertainty.

He said the last six years were characterised by palpable fear and uncertainty due to instances of bomb blasts and explosion in the North-East.

He said determination, commitment, prayers and political will of present Nigeria’s leadership was the factor responsible for decimating the insurgents’ activities in the region.

The governor expressed commitment and determination of his government to promote peaceful coexistence in the state as well ensure justice and fair play among the people of the state.

He announced that the state government had engaged the services of medical personnel from India to perform free eye surgery for 5,000 patients suffering from different eye diseases.

He said another group of medical experts who would perform surgery on heart-related diseases were also engaged from the U.S.

Bagudu said the major achievements of his administration were regular payment of salaries and allowances of workers and rehabilitation and construction of township roads in Birnin Kebbi, Yauri and Argungu local government areas.