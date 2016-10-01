_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-raises-nigerians-hope/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28504","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

North-East: Kebbi govt commends Buhari

October 01, 2016 / :

The Kebbi State government has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for curtailing insecurity in the North-East.

Governor Atiku Bagudu made the commendation in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday in a statewide broadcast to mark the 56th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

Bagudu said this was the first time the nation was celebrating the anniversary devoid of fear and uncertainty.

He said the last six years were characterised by palpable fear and uncertainty due to instances of bomb blasts and explosion in the North-East.

He said determination, commitment, prayers and political will of present Nigeria’s leadership was the factor responsible for decimating the insurgents’ activities in the region.

The governor expressed commitment and determination of his government to promote peaceful coexistence in the state as well ensure justice and fair play among the people of the state.

He announced that the state government had engaged the services of medical personnel from India to perform free eye surgery for 5,000 patients suffering from different eye diseases.

He said another group of medical experts who would perform surgery on heart-related diseases were also engaged from the U.S.

Bagudu said the major achievements of his administration were regular payment of salaries and allowances of workers and rehabilitation and construction of township roads in Birnin Kebbi, Yauri and Argungu local government areas.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News