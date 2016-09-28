No terrorist flag in Borno villages – Group

THE North East Coalition Against Terrorism (NECAT) has said reports in some section of the media that Boko Haram terrorist group has hoisted their flag in some Borno villages, is untrue and a total misrepresentation of the true situation in the affected villages

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, NECAT National Cordinator, Yusuf Mshelizza, called on Nigerians to avoid given attention to the propaganda on the terrorists.

He commended the Nigerian Army for its globally acclaimed operations against the terrorists, while also appealing that the army leadership should not relent in evolving innovative solutions to tackling terrorism.

“Strong consideration should be given to expanding the Motorcycle Brigade that was inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, so that troops can arrive in remote villages faster and in larger number,” he said.

He further said “We however observed recent reports that insinuated that the terrorists hoisted their black flag in Kubirivour, Boftari and Kuburmbalah villages near Chibok in Borno State. This report caused such anguish and despondency among the populations of neighbouring communities, who became understandably agitated in fear that the terrorists were back. It is in the interest of these citizens that we deemed it necessary to set the record straight that no single village around Chibok is under the control of Boko Haram.

“It is true that Boko Haram has renewed its onslaught on some communities after recruiting some miscreants from the neighbouring countries of Niger and Chad. These are the new cohort of fighters they are using to carry out hit and run attacks by first blending into the civilian population to beat military checkpoints.

“However, no single village was lost to the terrorists. They invaded these communities at night and were repelled by the military, which promptly intervened and saved the situation.

“From the much we gathered after interacting with residents of the affected villages we discovered that some confusion occurred in recounting the events of Monday, September 26. After thorough investigation and visits to the affected communities we concluded that it is best to convene this briefing to set the record straight.”

Mshelizza said the same residents explained how the Army swung into action after getting reports of terrorists’ activities in their communities, adding that the terrorists were repelled with the Army saying many of them escaped with bullet wounds.

He, however, urged Nigerians to see this attempt by Boko Haram fighters to regroup as a compelling need to cooperate with military and security services in wiping out the remnants of the terrorists.