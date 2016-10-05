We have no plan to demolish 1,000 buildings at Abule-Egba —Lagos govt

Lagos State government, on Tuesday, said it has no plan to demolish 1,000 buildings in Abule-Egba, to make way for the construction of fly-over in the area, declaring that only fences, building setbacks and illegal constructions, as well as attachments, would be pulled down.

This was just as it clarified its position on the Right of Way (RoW), to be established for the construction of a Reinforced Concrete Dual Carriage Flyover bridge, at Abule Egba junction.

The state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, said this in a statement made available by the head, Public Affairs, Mr Shina Odunuga, adding that the 1,000 houses quoted in the report, were only a figment of imaginations.

According to the ministry, most of the structures affected by the proposed removal, are fences, building setbacks and illegal constructions as well as attachments to buildings.

“It is, however, regrettable that formal institutions involved, like banks and eateries, could engage in illegal development without valid C of Os or planning permits.

The ministry reiterated that members of the public whose property might be affected and having valid claim, to forward documents of such for record and other administrative purposes.

The ministry stressed that the said 91.44 metres as contained in the removal notice, was from the centre of the existing road and not 91.44metres, from existing electricity poles as contained in the report.