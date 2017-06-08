NLC laments Nigerian workers poor working condition at Geneva ILC conference

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday warned the world leaders at the on-going 106th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva that the only panacea to global peace is to ensure social justice through decent work.

Addressing the General Assembly of the ILC at the United Nation House in Geneva, President of NLC Comrade Ayuba Wabba, also lamented the poor working condition of Nigerian workers, saying that the situation of the working poor in Nigeria has continue to be dire and exacerbating.

Wabba, who was responding to the report of the ILO director general agreed with the report that economic and development plans can only make meaning if there is decent work and respect for the principles of tripartism and collective bargaining.

The NLC president stated that decent work is a panacea to global peace, warning that there cannot be sustainable development without respect for human dignity.

He said: “Similarly, we share the view that social justice through decent work is a panacea to global peace, as there cannot be sustainable development without respect for human dignity.