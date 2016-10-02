_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/female-civil-defence-corps-official-gave-uniform-i-paid-n22000-suspect/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Nigeria’s unity non-negotiable —Oshiomhole

October 02, 2016 / : Banji Aluko - Benin City

GOVERNOR Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has stated that Nigeria’s unity remains nonnegotiable as the nation marked its 56th Independence anniversary.

He said no amount of “sponsored acts of sabotage” would lead to the negotiation of the nation’s unity, adding that no nation in the world is perfect.

Speaking at ceremonies to mark the nation’s anniversary at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday, Oshiomhole said: ““We stand by President Muhammadu Buhari in his resolve that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. No part will be allowed to break away. We must stand together as the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God does not make mistakes.”

I am one of those who believe and I am not reluctant when I say and I wish to repeat today that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

“The unity of Nigeria cannot be re-negotiated. It is not whether it is perfect or not perfect. I know of no nation that is perfect and our elite must rethink.

“The amalgamation of 1914 was ordained by God. It cannot be questioned by man. I reaffirm my faith and I ask you to reaffirm your faith. Together, we must rebuild this country as the giant of Africa and one that is destined to provide leadership for the black race,” Oshiomhole stated.

“If things go wrong as Karl Marx taught us, the masses will have nothing to lose. The political elite will have everything to lose. All of us must put the national interest over and above our personal interests.

Our political frustrations cannot be an excuse to sponsor people to sabotage the economy, breaking pipelines and resorting to carrying arms to intimidate the state. The Nigerian state cannot be intimidated.”

"We stand by President Muhammadu Buhari in his resolve that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. No part will be allowed to break away. We must stand together as the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God does not make mistakes.

 

