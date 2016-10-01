Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, has urged Nigerians to renew their faith in the Nigerian project and be united in focus to rescue the economy from the stranglehold of recession.

NAN reported that Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the plea at the Independence Day Parade in Lagos on Saturday to commemorate Nigeria’s 56th Independence Anniversary.

He said a diligent and united front was necessary to aggregate the peoples’ collective strength to survive the trying and challenging times in the country.

“Reflecting on our journey in the last 56 years as a nation, there is every reason to give thanks to the Almighty God who has kept us together in spite of our challenges.

“No doubt, we are a blessed nation with great potentials to rank among the most prosperous countries in the world.

“Our resilience, resourcefulness and determination to succeed in all spheres of human endeavour is widely recognised and acknowledged across the world.

“We all need one another to survive as no part of Nigeria can do it all alone and still command the kind of influence that Nigeria currently enjoys in the comity of nations.

“This is not a time to despair. It is a time to review our patriotic zeal and stand firm with our leaders at all levels in our collective efforts to make Nigeria work for all,’’ he said.

Ambode said that his administration would continue to run an all-inclusive government and make life more comfortable for residents.

He urged residents to remain steadfast and hopeful for a better tomorrow.

“The future of our state is certainly brighter than anyone can imagine. Let us therefore forge a common front to defend our hard-earned freedom by being purposeful, focused and disciplined.

“May the labour of our heroes past never be in vain,’’ Ambode said.