‘Nigeria will be among top 100 countries doing profitable business by 2019’

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, in Nairobi, Kenya, assured that Nigeria would be one of the most attractive and easiest places of doing business in the world by 2019.

The president, in a statement issued in Abuja, was speaking at a plenary session on “Dialogue with the Private Sector” at the sixth Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD VI) in Nairobi.

According to him, his administration was implementing policies and measures to create right and enabling environment for business and investors in Nigeria.

Nigeria is presently ranked 169 out of 189 countries by the World Bank, according to the Bank’s 2016 Ease of Doing Business report.

President Buhari told the session, attended by several African leaders, Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe and international business executives, that his administration’s vision and objective was to make Nigeria one of the top investment destinations in the world, within the shortest possible time.

The president maintained that his administration was committed to moving up Nigeria’s ranking of the World Bank’s ease of doing business index 20 places in first year and be in the top 100 within the next three years.