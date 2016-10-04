Nigeria in top 10 Africa’s sustainable economies

Nigeria is one of 10 countries in Africa that have improved across all four sub-categories of Sustainable Economic Opportunity category, the 2016 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) has revealed.

The index, which was launched by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation in Abuja, also ranked Nigeria 36th out of 54 countries in “Overall Governance’’ with a score of 46.5 points from 100, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The index, the 10th edition, is the most comprehensive analysis of African governance undertaken to date, and has brought together data to assess each of Africa’s 54 countries against 95 indicators drawn from 34 independent sources.

It indicated that the country’s score had improved by +2.5 points over the last 10 years.

The statistics, however, showed that Nigeria had the second most deteriorated score in the “National Security’’ sub-category, having declined by -28.6 points over the course of the decade.

It revealed that improvement in overall governance in Africa over the period had been held back by widespread deterioration in “Safety and Rule of Law’’ category.