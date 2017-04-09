Nigeria should pray against plane crash between now and May —Prophet

Founder, Christ for All Peoples Church, Ojo, Lagos State, Prophet Samuel Oyadara, has called on Nigerians to pray to avert plane crash between now and month of May.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take enough time to rest to recover fully.

Oyadara, who stated this while speaking with the TribuneChurch, said he got the revelation from God.

“Nigerians should pray to avert a plane crash between now and May,” he said, just as he warned stakeholders in the aviation sector not to fly any faulty planes.

Oyadara, who encouraged President Buhari to ensure he got enough rest, said: “The president should take enough time to rest, because he still has health challenges. He should consider his health more important than the office he is currently occupying.”

Oyadara also called on the country’s leaders, at the federal and state levels to ensure payment of arrears of pensioners who, he said, had served the country.

He stated that God was not happy seeing the plight of the pensioners, whose cries he said had reached Him.

“The cries of the pensioners have reached the Almighty God and He is not happy that they are being treated badly. These people served the country. Why must they continue to suffer,” Oyadara queried.