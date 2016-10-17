_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/frc-releases-national-corporate-governance-codes/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/niger-jihadist-prison-attack-contained/niger-soldiers/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Nigeria losses over N1.5bn to power constraints – Report

October 17, 2016 Adetola Bademosi – Abuja Top News

NIGERIA has lost a sum of over N1.5billion (1,564,000,000) to shortage of gas and transmission line constraints.

This was revealed in a report published on the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry NESI website on Monday.

The report placed the total gas constraint to 2701megawatts while the line constraint was placed at 412.1megawatts.

According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) the reported high frequency constraint was placed at 145MW.

Also, it revealed that the average power sent out was 3544MWh/hour which has dropped by 255MWh/h since Sunday.

“The power sector lost an estimated N1,564, 000, 000 on October 16, 2016 due to constraints,” the report reads

It explained that the constraints in Geregu were due to High Frequency occasioned by rainfall/loss of DisCo feeder.

The report further disclosed that Seven Energy’s pipeline from Oron to Creektown, Alaoji – Ikot Ekpene, and Calabar-Ikot Ekpene 330kv DC lines has been completed.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online