Nigeria losses over N1.5bn to power constraints – Report

NIGERIA has lost a sum of over N1.5billion (1,564,000,000) to shortage of gas and transmission line constraints.

This was revealed in a report published on the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry NESI website on Monday.

The report placed the total gas constraint to 2701megawatts while the line constraint was placed at 412.1megawatts.

According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) the reported high frequency constraint was placed at 145MW.

Also, it revealed that the average power sent out was 3544MWh/hour which has dropped by 255MWh/h since Sunday.

“The power sector lost an estimated N1,564, 000, 000 on October 16, 2016 due to constraints,” the report reads

It explained that the constraints in Geregu were due to High Frequency occasioned by rainfall/loss of DisCo feeder.

The report further disclosed that Seven Energy’s pipeline from Oron to Creektown, Alaoji – Ikot Ekpene, and Calabar-Ikot Ekpene 330kv DC lines has been completed.