Niger PDP congratulates Nigerians, says APC govt is clueless

October 01, 2016 / : Adelowo Oladipo - Minna

The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  has saluted  the doggedness and perseverance of the citizens in the state despite the economic hardship.

The Party said it was disturbed that the problems being faced by the people, despite the huge promises made by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during electioneering campaigns prior to political campaigns in 2015,   has not abated after almost two years since the inception of the administration.

The state chairman of the party, Barrister Tanko Beji, in his 56th Independence Day anniversary celebration message to the people of the state, expressed regret  that Niger State has not fared better under the rulership of the “clueless, visionless and rudderless APC government in the state.”

Tanko Beji said that it was sad that almost all the social infrastructure like water, roads, health facilities, inherited from the PDP-led government by the APC has been allowed to rot away in less than two years, making the sufferings of the people more unbearable.

