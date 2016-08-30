New Horizons, Caleb University sign MoU on international ICT certifications

Caleb, a foremost Nigerian private University and New Horizons, World’s largest ICT training institution, have signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a view to integrating international ICT and e-business certifications into the university’s academic curricular.

At the MoU signing event at the University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Diji Aina was full of excitement at the great opportunities which the programme will primarily accord the students, irrespective of their academic disciplines, and the relevant university staff members who will also enjoy periodic staff training.

Speaking, the vice chancellor reiterated that the seamless mandatory schedule will guarantee that every student of the university will undergo specialised international certification-based professional IT and e-business skills training and acquire a minimum of four international professional licenses in lucrative technologies.

He reasoned convincingly that given the global economic challenges and the shrinking employment opportunities worldwide and in Nigeria especially, Caleb University graduates will be able to use the extra internationally validated professional skills-set as the ‘’Icing on their BSc and BA academic Cakes’’ to become the toast of the employers for lucrative jobs as well as get opportunity to become self-employed as Specialists and Consultants in these globally hot skills and certification areas.

Similarly, he expressed the joy at the twin advantages that the strategic partnership will bestow on the staff members in terms of the free of cost refresher ICT and E Business trainings that will boost their official and personal productivity and the second benefit of an annual financial awards/prizes that will be won by 3 best academic lecturers for academic excellence.

In the same vein, Mr Tim Akano the MD/CEO New Horizons Nigeria commended the visionary management of the University for the Partnership initiative.

He restated the necessity for such strategic synergies between the academics and the industry in this information age, such that the university will regain and fulfil their traditional role of serving as the ‘’manufacturing/Incubating House’’ for production of future fully–baked graduates empowered with both academic excellence and ICT-driven professional competences for both the employment and self- employment Industry.