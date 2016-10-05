_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fg-pledges-infrastructure-communities/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29354","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

NEMA official advises flood-prone communities

October 05, 2016 / :

Against the background of the prediction by  NIMET that there will be rainfall above average in October, an official has advised communities prone to flooding to always monitor the sea level to avert disaster.

The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Owerri Operations Office, Mr. Evans Ugoh, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Ugoh said Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government areas were major areas prone to flooding in Imo State.

He said there were many casualties, while houses were submerged in the area in 2012 because residents were not conscious of the sea level.

The coordinator explained that if concrete measures were  taken the communities could avoid disasters.

He pointed out that the agency was more interested in preventing disasters than donating relief materials to victims.

Ugoh said the only way to prevent the occurrence of emergency situations was for people to adhere to early warning measures.

“When there is a prediction from a competent body, people must be very conscious of their environment.

“If there is change in the sea level, those involved should report to NEMA immediately for proper action,” he said.

Ugoh also cautioned against people building filling stations around residential areas as the danger associated with it was enormous.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

How I CURED HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE Using NATURAL HERB! Click Here!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News