NEMA official advises flood-prone communities

Against the background of the prediction by NIMET that there will be rainfall above average in October, an official has advised communities prone to flooding to always monitor the sea level to avert disaster.

The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Owerri Operations Office, Mr. Evans Ugoh, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Ugoh said Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government areas were major areas prone to flooding in Imo State.

He said there were many casualties, while houses were submerged in the area in 2012 because residents were not conscious of the sea level.

The coordinator explained that if concrete measures were taken the communities could avoid disasters.

He pointed out that the agency was more interested in preventing disasters than donating relief materials to victims.

Ugoh said the only way to prevent the occurrence of emergency situations was for people to adhere to early warning measures.

“When there is a prediction from a competent body, people must be very conscious of their environment.

“If there is change in the sea level, those involved should report to NEMA immediately for proper action,” he said.

Ugoh also cautioned against people building filling stations around residential areas as the danger associated with it was enormous.