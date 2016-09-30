‘NDLEA intercepted 24,000kg of drugs in Kano in 3 months’

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/4-robbery-suspects-5-cultists-police-net-ondo/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/national-assembly-officials-seal-off-jibrins-office/jibrins-office-seals-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

September 30, 2016

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Wednesday, said it intercepted 24,000 kilogrammes of drugs in the state in the last three months.

The Commander of the agency in Kano State, Alhaji Hamza Umar, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Umar said the command had, in July, intercepted over 1,229 kilogrammes of drugs and arrested 59 suspects.

He added that the agency also intercepted 18,764 kilogrammes of Indian hemp, cough syrups and arrested 79 suspects in August.

The commandant disclosed that the suspects had been arraigned at the Federal High Court, Kano, adding that the command had counselled 140 drug users, rehabilitated 14 while another 14 were undergoing counselilng.

The agency, according to Umar, was making efforts to collaborate with the Almajiri schools in its fight against drug abuse, adding that the effort was part of the agency’s responsibilities to educate the society on the dangers of drug abuse.

He said the agency had also begun enlightenment programmes in primary and post-primary schools, in order to reduce drug addiction among the youths, as well as arrested street beggars, including underaged children being used by drug dealers to sale Indian hemp and other substances for them, recently.

