NCPC boss canvasses improved welfare, salaries for journalists

EXECUTIVE Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Reverend Tor Uja, has urged the Federal Government to give more priority to journalism profession and increase salaries of journalists in the country.

Uja made the call during a courtesy visit to the NUJ President, Mr Abdulwaheed Odusile, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Uja, alongside his wife, were re-admitted into the NUJ, while five members of the media department of NCPC were also inducted.

He also urged the government to institute a media training programme to help strengthen and advance the development of the journalism profession.

“I call on the government to give priority to journalism and to make people practicing the profession to be comfortable.

“Salaries and welfare of journalists should be increased; there should be safety and insurance for journalists that cover sensitive places,” Uja said.

He assured that his coming back to NUJ was not just for lip service but for togetherness, growth and betterment of the union and NCPC as a whole.

In his speech, Odusile urged that the government to reduce the cost of governance and ensure prompt payment of salaries.

Odusile also advised religious leaders to create religious harmony among their members, adding that anything that would bring chaos in the media should be prevented.