National Assembly reconvenes Sept 20

September 06, 2016 / :

The National Assembly Management on Tuesday announced the postponement of resumption date for Senate and House of Representatives from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, in a statement, requested all lawmakers to resume sitting on the rescheduled date.
The National Assembly had on July 21 proceeded on a seven-week recess to resume on Sept. 13.

“This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that resumption date of both Houses in plenary has been rescheduled from Sept. 13, 2016 to Sept. 20, 2016.

“All distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are by this notice, requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday,’’ the statement said.

