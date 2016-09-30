National Assembly officials seal off Jibrin’s office

· Jibrin’s allegations against Reps selfish —Islamic coalition

Officials of the National Assembly, on Thursday, sealed off the office of Abdulmumin Jibrin, the former chairman of House Committee on Appropriation.

Jibrin was suspended on Wednesday, for one year for making allegations that the 2016 budget was padded by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, four other principal officers and other lawmakers.

He was also barred from positions of responsibility in the House until the end of the eighth assembly.

With his fate signed, sealed and delivered, officials of the legislative arm of government have now sealed his office, meaning he cannot legally enter the room again until his suspension is over.

As it were, the officials see his case as an open-and-shut affair.

The Sergeant-at-Arms team and police supervised the sealing of the office, Room 1.05 located at the new building wing of the complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that some legislative staff working with Jibrin evacuated some of their personal belongings and documents before the office was closed.

The ejection exercise was sequel to the resolution passed by the House during Wednesday plenary session on the recommendations of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, chaired by Rep. Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta).

Briefing newsmen shortly after, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa) said that the House had not received any court papers regarding the suspension.

Namdas said: “while the suspended lawmaker has a right to go to court, there is a clear separation of powers between the three arms of government’’.

“The House is empowered by the constitution to have its own rules.

“There is no petition from Jibrin against any member before the Ethics Committee and we cannot investigate based on newspaper publications.

“He made allegations which he could not substantiate.’’