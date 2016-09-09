NAFDAC organises transparency workshop for North West officials

The Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Ani, has said the present management would ensure that the agency lives up to its statutory mandate of transparency.

She made her stand known during a transparency training programme for senior staff of the agency from the North West zone in Kaduna.

According to her, since she took over the mantle of leadership, the current management under her watch had promised to be decisive, firm, courageous, bold and transparent in running the affairs of the agency.