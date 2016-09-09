logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

NAFDAC organises transparency workshop for North West officials

September 09, 2016 / : Muhammad Sabiu-Kaduna

The Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Ani, has said the present management would ensure that the agency lives up to its statutory mandate of transparency.

She made her stand known during a transparency training programme for senior staff of the agency from the North West zone in Kaduna.

According to her, since she took over the mantle of leadership, the current management under her watch had promised to be decisive, firm, courageous, bold and transparent in running the affairs of the agency.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News