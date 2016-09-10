Muslims contribute to buy cows for Sallah in Kano

AS Muslim faithful count down to Eid-el-Kabir, many rams across various markets in the ancient city of Kano remained unsold, probably as a result of high prices, a development which forced likely potential buyers to opt for joint contribution to procure cows.

When Sunday Tribune visited some ram markets, at Angwa-uku and Naibawa, situated close to each other, an average ram which sold last year for between N20,000 and N35,000, cost between N40,000 and N50,000.

At Yankaba and Maiduguri roads, rams hitherto sold for between N15,000 and N25,000 now cost between N30,000 and N35,000, while at Dawanu market, the price ranged between N75,000 and N100,000 as against N40,000 and N50,000.

Following this high cost of rams and seeming non-availability of money in circulation, a respondent, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba, said the price of rams had gone beyond the reach of common man, adding that he and some people had resolved to contribute money to jointly buy ram to celebrate Sallah.

Some ram sellers at various markets in the state blamed the high price of rams on the dollar exchange rate and the present economic recession.