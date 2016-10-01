Mtn Project Fame has created employment for youths for nine years —Bamgboye

In contributing to poverty allevation and uplifting the Nigerian entertainment sphere, Popular Telecomunications Company and official Partners of Project Fame West Africa, MTN have affirmed that they have been able to contribute their own quota in creation of employment in the country.

At a Press Conference with Journalists, MTN’s Events and sponsorship Manager Marketing and Strategy Division, Mr Dola Bamgboye stated “ we have partnered with Ultma Studios to produce Project Fame through thick and thin. I remember when their studio got burnt, everyone was sad, we had to begin again and it was unique. Ultima studios(where Project Fame is recorded) brings a vast experience and a reservoir of intellectualism with the quality of staff that they have. Everybody is dedicated to work.

Speaking on the advantages of MTN as sponsors of the reality show to people, he further said “we have various indices which we consider in sponsoring events, return on investments, brand equity, return on objectives and the latest one is creating employment. Over the years, we have had to take care of the contestants, the faculty, the judges and it’s a huge financial sacrifice on both parties, but it didn’t stop the show invariably”

“We are creating employment and have seen the birth of Nigerian music superstars such as Iynya, Chidinma, Praiz, and when there is employment, crime rate will be reduced and there will be a safe environment for everyone to live in” Bamgboye said