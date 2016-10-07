_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/oyo-govt-reiterates-commitment-clearing-outstanding-salaries/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/cadet-inspectors-cry-delayed-promotion/man-cartoon/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Mrs Fayose presents cheques to indigent patients

October 7, 2016 Latest News

As part of activities marking the second year in office, wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, presented cheques worth millions of naira to indigent patients who could not afford to pay their medical bills.

Mrs Fayose equally used the opportunity to distribute ‘Mama kit’ to over 3,200 pregnant women in both south and central senatorial districts of the state yesterday

‘Mama kit’ is a bag containing all materials needed for safe delivery of pregnant women.

According to a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the governor’s wife, Gbenga Ariyibi, Mrs Fayose presented the cheques and the materials at the state specialist hospital, Ikere-Ekiti and Ekiti State Teaching Hospital Ado Ekiti.

She thanked God for the prevailing peace being witnessed in the state, urging pregnant women to always access qualitative health care services from government approved institutions.

The Chief Medical Director of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe and his counterpart at the Ikere Specialist Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti, Dr Sunday Omoya, commended the Fayose-led administration for its relentless effort at reaching out to the less privileged members of the society.

Among the beneficiaries were the blinded couple Obafemi Sunday Bamidele and his wife, Bosede and a physically challenged person, Ogunsakin Olasunkanmi.

