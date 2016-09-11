Monitor your children, Mrs Ajimobi tells mothers

WOMEN in Oyo State have been urged to monitor their children and wards as well as all the activities they engage in to sustain the peace of the community and also cater for all their needs to stop them from being lured into crime by ill- willed persons.

The charge was made by the wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, during the Ajumose Food Bank initiative programme at Ona-Ara, Oluyole, Akinyele, Egbeda, Lagelu, Ido, and Ibarapa East Local Governments of Oyo State at the weekend.

The Governor’s wife lamented the harsh economic situation in the country, stating that the situation in the country can bait children into activities inimical to them and the peace the state has enjoyed under Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration.

She enjoined parents to teach their children the virtues of satisfaction and contentment as this will teach them to make do with whatever their parents provide for them and appealed to mothers to discourage their children from late night movement to protect them from the reach of harm and kidnappers.

Mrs Ajimobi stressed the importance of security and peace in the state, urging the people to be grateful to God and Governor Ajimobi, whose will-power to purge the state of every brigand and night marauders has brought unprecedented peace to the state.

The Ajumose Food Bank marked the third outing and 18th Local Government visit since the relaunch of the Food Bank initiative reaching out to over 9,000 women with food items such as rice, garri, semolina and other items.

Mrs Ajimobi reiterated the state government’s commitment to helping its citizens weather the harsh economic atmosphere and support them through the recession by providing food items on a quarterly basis.

The wives of the Local Government Caretaker Chairmen appreciated Mrs Ajimobi’s gesture to the people in their local government and pledged their support to the governor Abiola Ajimobi-led administration in achieving all its set goals.