Miyatti Allah: FCT Minister insists cattles must go off Abuja roads

Earmarks 33, 000 hectares for cattle grazing

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday‎ met with members of the Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter and insisted that herdsmen must move their cattles out of the Federal Capital City as there is no way such animals can co-habit with residents.

Bello noted that even for safety reasons, cattle should not roam the streets and highways in the city.

‎This came as the FCT administration said it had earmarked a total of 33,485 hectares for grazing reserves to cater for about seven million herds of cattle in the territory.

The hectares comprised of Paikon Kore (8,500 hectares), Karshi (6,000 hectares), Kawu in Bwari (9,000 hectares) and Rubochi in Kuje (9,985 hectares.)

According to him, “In a modern city, it is not possible for animals and vehicles to move together on the roads because this could cause accidents which in some cases could be fatal.”

The minister commended Miyatti Allah for its support to the FCT administration and the Federal Government and urged them to continue to robustly support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged the association to nominate some of their members to serve in the ministerial taskteam on environment under the chairmanship of Squadron Leader, Abdullahi Adamu Monjel to ensure that there is smooth communication between FCTA and the association.

He said, “You have to understand that when Abuja Environmental Protection Board says cattle should not roam the city, it is not because they want to prevent cattle breeders from raring cattle in the FCT. Basically, it is just for safety. It is for safety of your cattle and above all, safety of the citizens.”

Earlier, the chairman of the FCT Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Malam Yahaya Isah promised to continue to interface with the administration to promote peaceful co-existence in the country.

He assured that his association will enlighten the members not to breed their cattle on the streets and highways of Abuja again.