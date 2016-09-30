_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/court-adjourns-case-pdp-leadership-indefinitely/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28112","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Militants claim bombing NPDC’s Unenurhie-Evwreni delivery line in Ughelli

September 30, 2016 / : Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

Rampaging strike force of the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM) has said that it has bombed the Unenurhie-Evwreni delivery line in Ughelli South/North Local Government areas of Delta State, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

The destruction, according to the group, was executed at about 1:00 a.m  on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the militant group, Gen Aldo Agbalaja, in a statement made available to journalists electronically on Thursday, the attack was part of the group’s commitment to teach the Nigerian government and its oil multinationals some lessons.

“As a mark of our commitment to a just course and to prove to the multinational oil companies and their Nigerian military allies, who have been  taking our natural endowment, without any visible returns, that we own our land, the Opudo Strike Team of the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate, at about 0100hour today, september29, bombed the Unenurhie-Evwreni delivery line in Ughelli South/North, respectively operated by NPDC.

“We want to assure the oil multinational companies that we are determined to end their operations in our land and this we shall if they fail to show the will to change their relationship with our people and their operational attitude in our land.

The Nigeria Tribune, however, could not get  official confirmation  from NPDC as of the time of filing this report.

