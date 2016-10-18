Medic West Africa 2016: Philips showcases new connected innovations across health continuum

At this year’s biggest healthcare trade show in West Africa, Philips has revealed a portfolio of data driven radiology technologies and connected solutions across the health continuum, from healthy living to disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Philips disclosing this in a release from Radhika Choksey, Head, Philips Group Communications, Africa, said the healthcare trade show also availed visitors the opportunity to attend Philips booth and Master Classes at Medic West Africa 2016, which showcased how Philips is leveraging its deep clinical expertise, data management, consumer insights as well as partnerships to help shape the future of healthcare in West Africa.

“The aim is to provide more predictive and more personalised care to enable people to take charge of their own health, as well as first time right diagnoses and more effective treatments,” Philips said.

It said “radiology plays an important role in helping detect and characterize disease at its earliest possible stages; assists in treatment planning and assessment; and helps in the management of overall patient care. Designed to help shorten the time between diagnosis and treatment, Philips’ full range of radiology solutions in cardiology, oncology, and women’s health are driving cost-effective, more consistent and higher quality care across the entire hospital enterprise.”

Speaking on the initiative, Ime Umo, CEO, Philips West Africa, said: “With advancements in data driven digital health technology, radiology has the power to significantly impact the way care is delivered, as it plays a critical role in the majority of healthcare decisions.

“By integrating advanced diagnostic imaging technologies with specialized informatics, Philips is helping its customers to enhance the diagnostic process, facilitate seamless collaboration and improve workflow efficiencies – all for the enhancement of patient care.”

To demonstrate their vision and commitment to connected innovations across the health continuum, Philips is introducing new technologies to the West African healthcare market at the show. These new technologies includes but not limited to the followings:

Intellispace Portal

The Philips IntelliSpace Portal is a web-enabled image and information management system with a single integrated workspace that produces a holistic view of the patient’s care continuum; it is one of the most comprehensive solutions for problem detection, diagnostics, and therapy follow up, offering a full suite of tools to increase accuracy of quantitative measurements and reproducibility, decision support tools to boost diagnostics confidence.

CX50 Ultrasound

CX50 CompactXtreme portable ultrasound system – Combines the image quality expected of a traditional, premium, full-size system with the convenience of portability. Features PureWave crystal technology, one of the biggest breakthroughs in piezoelectric transducer technology in 40 years which has been clinically proven to improve image quality across the patient population, especially on technically-difficult patients.

Premium fluoroscopy and digital radiography

CombiDiagnost R90 is a premium remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography, designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner.

CombiDiagnost R90 provides excellent dose management features like grid-controlled fluoroscopy, new dynamic UNIQUE image processing which offers consistent, outstanding image quality for radiography and fluoroscopy applications, supporting high room utilisation and patient throughput.

Critical Care Ventilation

The V680 critical care ventilator provides high performance ventilation in invasive and noninvasive modes at a fraction of the cost of two separate systems. This advanced two-in-one platform includes a full complement of invasive and noninvasive modes, lung mechanics maneuvers, and comprehensive dynamic patient monitoring.

The V680 ventilator includes a number of advanced technologies designed to simplify use, support uninterrupted invasive or noninvasive ventilation, and help reduce the incidence of unwanted pressure spikes. Unlike other systems that stop ventilating during expiratory limb occlusion or flow sensor failure, the V680 switches to Emergency Ventilation Mode, and sounds a high-priority alarm. In this mode, the same oxygen and ventilation settings are maintained through the inspiratory limb, buying critical seconds or minutes for the patient until help arrives.

Philips continues to focus on driving groundbreaking connected innovations across the health continuum. Digital technologies are the enabler of such transformations in healthcare systems and Philips is determined to drive that transformation.