MASSOB rejects conditional release of IPOB leader, Kanu, others

THE Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB), on Sunday, rejected the Federal Government’s reported offer of a conditional release for the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and several others.

Reports had it that a meeting between the Federal Government and representatives of some militant groups, proposed the release of Kanu and several others on the condition that they would drop Biafra agitation.

However, MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, declared that the conditions “are not only laughable but inconsequential.”

The statement wondered how any sane man would think that Nnamdi Kanu would renounce Biafra and sell-out the good people of Biafra clamouring for self-rule.

The statement noted that Biafra struggle was bigger than the Radio Biafra director, Nnamdi Kanu or any other leader, pointing out that “nobody, not even Kanu can stop the tide.”

“MASSOB’s reaction to the FG’s condition on Nnamdi KANU’s release is a bluff of government that knows nothing about genuine self-determination. This condition is not only laughable but inconsequential.

“MASSOB does not see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as one who can betray his belief on Biafra. He is not a sellout, his ideologies on Biafra may differ, he can never betray hundreds of Biafrans that died recently on the course of Biafra,” the statement asserted.

“Secondly, Biafra is not a religious faith that can be renounced or abandoned. Nobody can renounce Biafra, it is an identity, culture, tradition and existence of group of nationalities, it’s not personal or individualistic.

“There are thousands of Biafranistic persons more determined, consistent, dangerous, focused, unshakable than Nnamdi KANU, Uchenna Madu and other leading figures in Biafra struggle.Biafra is also bigger than all the leading figures put together.”

“It is childish on Federal government to expect Nnamdi KANU to renounce Biafra, the fate of over fifty million people.

“MASSOB advises Buhari to save his battered Nigeria’s face from more diplomatic shame by allowing the court to grant Nnamdi Kanu and others bail.

“We shall continue to press for their release including the ultimate aim of Biafra actualisation with non-violence. Nigeria will soon experience another dimension of non-violence struggle that will marvel them. Soon the world will celebrate the downfall of the most corrupt country,” the statement asserted.