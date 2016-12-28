M and K unveils Nigeria’s First Family Entertainment Centre

M and K Activity Centre Limited (MACL), an entertainment company offering fun-filled experiences in a safe and thrilling environment for kids, teenagers and adults, recently launched its brand in Lagos. MACL is poised to become the preferred provider of interactive Family Entertainment in Nigeria and West Africa by developing and operating world-class leisure and entertainment centers under the MAXTIVITY brand.

MAXTIVITY is the brainchild of founders Kemi Osinibi, CEO and Mope Abudu, COO supported by equity board directors and international technical partners. The concept is set to revolutionise the family entertainment industry in Nigeria by creating memorable experiences for all visitors.

MAXTIVITY family entertainment centers will offer a full bouquet of unique attractions and games for kids, teens and adults such as bumper cars, extreme trampolines, bowling, soft play, thrill rides, pedal boats, climbing walls, challenge ropes course, arcades, video games, and so much more. The centres will also offer party rooms, lounge and food in a secure, well-designed environment comparable to the highest quality and safety standards around the world.

Following a comprehensive market survey and detailed research over the last three years, MACL gained insight knowledge into the operating dynamics and key success factors of family entertainment centers. The survey unveiled that leisure, family bonding, social interaction relaxation and fun were cited by the responders as some of the factors that would encourage them to visit a family entertainment centre. MAXTIVITY has been developed with all the feedback received in the survey.

In addition, the founders engaged extensively with international family entertainment operators, equipment manufacturers and designers to design products/concepts sustainable for Africa. They also received training and certification from the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA).

Speaking on the launch, Kemi Osinibi, said, “Our brand offers exciting attractions to delight, inspire, entertain and educate individuals of all ages, especially adults. It is important to note that MAXTIVITY was established with a desire to truly revitalize the Nigerian entertainment landscape and offer a platform that can satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians who have long felt the void of opportunities within the country. We are positioned to offer only the very best of entertainment while satisfying the recreational needs of our customers.”

Osinibihas a BSc Business Administration and is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA). She has over 25 years of international and local experience in the entertainment, consumer and service industries. In the past, she specialised in start-ups, new concept development and implementation, licensing, business operations and management, project management and Finance.

Mope Abudu, COO of MACL has BSc Sociology, and is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA). She also has over 25 years of business management experience in different industries gained from notable international and local institutions. Her key expertise includes business structures, business sustainability, capacity development, governance, content creation and deployment of products and services to target markets.

The company’s unique platform is guaranteed to thrill and engage all age groups and inspire fun filled interaction and memorable events, similar to that ofSega Republic (Dubai), Namco Funscape (UK) and Dave & Busters (US). The company is primed to churn out a portfolio of leisure brands that resonate and institutionalize a new culture of unapologetic fun for individuals, families and friends.

In addition to MAXTIVITY, other brands that the company plans to introduce areXhibitThis! and Xtravanganza. Xhibit This! is a travelling exhibits showcasing across the country, pulling on science, edutainment and cultural subjects sure to thrill and excite all our audiences. Xtravaganza is an enchanting, jaw-dropping seasonal fiesta for special occasions and event. Xtravanganza offers the Winter Wonderland Snow Experience.