Lowo Oyediran’s murder: Court fixes trial for Nov 9

Hearing in the murder trial of 28-year-old Yewande Oyediran (nee Fatoki), a lawyer with the Oyo State Ministry of Justice who was alleged of unlawfully causing the death of Lowo Oyediran, her 38 years old husband, has been slated to commence on November 9, before High Court 1, sitting on the premises of the High Court of Justice, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The trial was earlier fixed for Monday, October 24, but couldn’t go on as scheduled because the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, who presides over the matter, was out of the country for a training programme.

At the last hearing of the matter, just before the court went on vacation, the matter stalled because the defendant was not present in court. The private Prosecutor, S. S. Akinyele, had informed the court that he was ready to move his motion and commence trial, but the lead defense counsel, Bioye Oloyede Asanike, had objected to the case going on, citing the defendant’s ill health as reason for his objection.

Justice Abimbola had, however, opposed the manner in which the information was given and had asked the defense to speak like a lawyer and place strong facts before the court.

The defense had then informed the court that, “The Deputy Comptroller of Prisons in charge of the Agodi prisons called me as her lawyer to inform that she is sick and cannot be brought to court. I was informed that she had been unwell since last week and only managed to come on Thursday. I will be seeking an adjournment for her to get well and be able to be in court for trial.”

In his reply, however, Akinyele though admitted that as human beings, anyone can get sick, opposed the manner in which the matter was handled.

“We are all human beings and only the living can stand trial. But I will be objecting to the patently wrong procedure embarked upon by the defense. They cannot have monopoly of information concerning the health of the defendant. The court and I should be informed of her health status.”