Her lover’s wife stripped her naked when she caught her in bed with her hubby —Husband

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos has dissolved the marriage between a 75-year-old businessman and his 51-year-old wife over adultery and threat to life.

The petitioner, Moshood Adedapo, told the court that his wife of 22 years, Balikis, was fond of grabbing and twisting his scrotum when fighting him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adedapo, who sells building materials, said that Balikis always threaten to kill him by grabbing and twisting his scrotum.

“Whenever my wife and I are fighting, she will quickly grab my testicles and start twisting them.

“She will not leave my two balls until I beg and cry. Last week, she came to my room while I was asleep and grabbed my scrotum; she said that she will kill me, that I will not escape again.

“I was crying and shouting for help and neighbours rushed in to rescue me from her hands, but she refused to let go until I struggled to bite her hands.

“I fainted and regained consciousness 20 minutes later, My balls have suffered in her hands. “She always tells me she will kill me and I am afraid she will carry out her threat one day.

“Please, dissolve our marriage because I may not be lucky the next time,” Adedapo said.

The petitioner added that his wife was promiscuous.

“There was a day she went to pass the night in one of her lovers’ house; unfortunately, the wife of her lover, who travelled, came back unannounced and caught them in bed.

“She beat my wife mercilessly, stripped her naked and seized her clothes. I received a call that someone was about to murder my wife.

“I got the address and rushed there with some of my neighbours,” he said.

He alleged that his wife usually went out under the guise of attending vigil, not knowing that it was her male friend’s house she used to go.

“I also caught her with a man she had introduced to me as her brother and I ordered her to pack out of my house, she pleaded and promised to change but she did not.

“She used to deny me sex but preferred having it with her lovers,” he said.

According to him, Balikis is always raining curses on their three children, stating that those curses were affecting them.

Balikis, a petty trader, told the court that she denied her husband sex because he was fond of beating her.

“Yes, I denied him sex because he used to beat me,” she said.

The mother of three said that her husband turned their children against her.

“My husband used to order my children to beat me up, all the scars on my body were as a result of the constant beatings I received from them,” she said

Dissolving the marriage, the court president, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, said the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, adding that the court had no choice but to dissolve the union.

“The court pronounced the marriage between Mr Moshood Adedapo and Mrs Balikis Adedapo dissolved today, both parties henceforth ceased to be husband and wife.

“Both parties are free to go their separate ways without any hindrances and molestation,” Omilola ruled.