LG Electronics introduces 10-yr warranty on core technologies

In a bid to satisfy its teeming consumers and deliver next level convenience, LG Electronics, a leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, recently achieved unprecedented technological advancements with the core technology designed for some of its products. These achievements came with critical acclaim along with the patent right.

This core technology breakthrough gave LG the confidence to back it up with 10-year warranty, first of its kind in Home Appliance category in Nigeria. The products covered by the 10-year warranty include LG refrigerators and chest freezers, with linear and smart inverter compressors, LG washing machines with inverter direct drive motor, LG charcoal lighting heater in microwave oven and LG cordless vacuum cleaner with smart inverter motor.

Speaking on the innovation, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, West Africa operations Mr Jiung Park said: “At LG, we understand that durability is just as important as strong performance. A large range of our products come backed by 10-year warranty, ensuring worry-free operation year after year.

“LG Electronics is the first electronic brand in Nigeria to offer a decade-long warranty of reliability on a large array of its product offerings. The 10-year warranty offering covers only specific parts of the selected products from the date of purchase.”

LG door-in-door and side-by-side refrigerator utilises LG’s revolutionary Inverter Linear Compressor, which enables the refrigerator to consume 32 per cent less energy and produce 25 per cent less noise. Employing a linear piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive, LG’s advanced Inverter Linear Compressor generates less internal friction than other compressor systems.

The reduction in friction results in lower energy requirements, less noise production, as well as greater reliability and durability for the compressor. The inverter linear compressor creates an optimal temperature balance inside the refrigerator, helping to extend the amount of time that food stays fresh. In a test conducted by the German scientific and technical association, Verband der Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik (VDE), the Inverter Linear Compressor was found to have an estimated lifespan of 20 years.

The Top mount refrigerator uses Smart Inverter Compressor for cooling; this type of compressor uses an inverter drive to control the compressor motor speed to modulate cooling capacity.

LG Inverter Compressor responses to variable load conditions by adjusting cooling power for better energy efficiency saving up to 36 percent energy and 37.8 percent less noise. In terms of Durability and Reliability of the compressor, it comes with 10-year Warranty, therefore enjoy saving electricity bills over 10 years with optimized inverter compressor.

The LG Chest freezer, which is fitted with a powerful compressor that boast of a 10-year warranty, comes with the super-fast Blast Freezing features and the Low Voltage Stabiliser (LVS). The LVS is a truly practical piece of technology that allows the chest freezer to function properly, even when local electricity supply is unstable. Specifically made for Africa, LG’s latest chest freezer offers efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, an easy-to-open handle door and quiet operation.