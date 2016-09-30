_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fgll-implement-necessary-policies-boost-manufacturing-buhari/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27981","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

LG election: Leguru baales sue for peace

September 30, 2016 / : gbenga olumide

The Council of Baales in Leguru Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ogun State, has charged their subjects to live in harmony, particularly during the forthcoming local government election.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the council meeting, at Atiba in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the baales, High Chief Rasaki Badaru, said the meeting was to enlighten their people on the forthcoming local government election and to ensure that peace reigns before, during and after the election.

Badaru said that they want to continue to enjoy the peaceful coexistence that had been prevalent since Senator Ibikunle Amosun assumed office as governor of the state.

They are appealed to the people to key into the good work of Senator Amosun by voting for the right candidate during the election slated for October 8.

At the meeting, according to Badaru, the council unanimously agreed to support the candidature of Honourable Ololade Onakoya, as the pioneer chairman of Leguru LCDA due to his contributions to the development of Leguru communities.

Also speaking, Baale of Itoko, High Chief J.O. Ojumito, disclosed that past administrations have disappointed them, saying “this time, we want someone who can attend to our plight and that is why we are supporting Honourable Onakoya.

“Onakoya’s antecedent has propelled us (the baales) to support him. He performed brilliantly  when he was serving as councillor in Odogbolu Local Government Area.”

