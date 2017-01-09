Lekki kidnappings: Lagos Assembly member asks FG, Ambode, police to intervene

Following the spate of kidnappings and killings across the country, particularly in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, a member of the state House of Assembly, Mr Bola Gbabijo, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor of the state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, and the Nigeria Police, to do everything within their power to put an end to the activities of those involved in the business of kidnapping and killing across the country.

The lawmaker further called on the police authority in Lagos State to look into prevalent cases of threat to life over land and titles, adding that issues of this nature usually lead to disturbance of peace and loss of lives and properties.

Gbabijo made the call following the various crises that erupted in his constituency, which made him write a petition on behalf of himself and the Lasusi family of Oniyanrin village, in a petition dated December 23, 2016, and addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 2, through his lawyer.

The lawmaker enjoined the police and the state government to look into issues of individuals taking over other people’s properties while hiding under the guise of being traditional rulers in their communities.

Police commissioner Gbabijo further appealed that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos to intervene in the matter and help in transferring the case from Area J Command Ajiwe to the Special Anti-Robbery squad of the Nigeria Police to investigate the matter appropriately.