LAUTECH: Osun legislature lauds Aregbesola, Ajimobi for resolving ownership controversy

OSUN State House of Assembly under the leaders of its Speaker, Honourable Najeem Salaam, on Sunday lauded the governors of Osun and Oyo states, Rauf Aregbesola and Abiola Ajimobi for the peaceful resolution on the recent controversy about ownership and management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

In a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Assembly said, the gesture of the two leaders had demonstrated that they are living up to the demand of their offices.

The assembly noted that conflicts cannot be ruled out in any human settings even among siblings but not allowing conflict to degenerate to crisis was a responsibility that leadership must exercise.

This resolution according to the assembly would make the institution to be stronger and meet up with the aspiration of its founding fathers.

According to the Assembly, “the resolution and the reaffirmation of the joint ownership of the institution by the two states has vindicated that path of peace, dialogue and tolerance was the way to go rather than any party fanning the ember of discord and violence.

“We have always said that Oyo and Osun are creation of law and the constitution and would not do anything that would contravene the same constitution over the joint ownership of LAUTECH.

“LAUTECH is also created by law and unless that law is jointly amended by the two states, none of the two states can arrogate to herself the sole ownership of the institution.

“Those fanning the ember of discord needed to be educated on this and desist from causing disharmony between the two states and their people over the institution.

“It was a privilege that the institution is located in Ogbomosho, Oyo State and that privilege must be properly explored by the hosting community for economic development. The government of the two states should design ways of making the institution to be self-sustaining like other universities,” the statement added.