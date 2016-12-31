Lassa fever: 396 remain under surveillance in Ogun

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, on Friday, said that the 396 people placed under Lassa Fever surveillance are still under monitoring, till the expiration of the specified period.

Ipaye in a telephone conversation with Saturday Tribune said the people have been monitored for 12 out of the 21 days specific period, in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard.

He explained further that the people would be given clean bill, if none of them were found to develop symptoms of the disease.

“We have monitored them for a period of 12 days now. They will still be under monitoring for the next 9 days to satisfy the requirement of number of days according to WHO standard,” he added.

Saturday Tribune recalled that a chief nursing officer at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Mrs. Abolanle Adewuyi, was reported to have died of Lassa fever.

The hospital management thereafter quarantined the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital for three days.