Lagos residents urge quick evacuation of debris from drains

October 04, 2016 / :

Some Lagos residents have called on the local government drain dock workers to ensure quick evacuation of debris from gutters.

They made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during the state’s weekly market environmental sanitation exercise.

NAN reported that in some parts of Lagos, drain dock workers were seen clearing the drains while their supervisors monitored the exercise.

One of the supervisors, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said: “We are clearing the drains because of the heavy rains.

“When we remove debris, we leave them to drain water for two to four days before evacuating them.

“We don’t collect money from residents because it is our job. We only ask for understanding from them for the few days we will be clearing the drains and gutters,’’ he said.

NAN reported that the workers were seen at Surulere, Itire/Ikate, Ijesha and some other parts of the state.

However, some residents and office owners on Adeniran Ogunsanya and Lawanson streets told NAN that rainfall would push the silt back into the gutters if not evacuated on time.

A nurse, Mrs Bola Ogunyemi, an Ijesha resident said: “They should clear it before the rains start again because debris will go back into the gutters.”

“We have always experienced difficulties whenever they come to clear the drains; they tell us they will return to evacuate the silt but they never do.

“All we ask is prompt evacuation of the debris after the fourth day as they have promised, because it disrupts movement of cars and humans,’’ another resident said on condition of anonymity.

However, Mr Samuel Oluyemi, who lives at Cole Street in Lawanson appealed to residents not wait for the workers to evacuate the debris.

He advised residents to evacuate the debris as part of their civic duties.

