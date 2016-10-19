Lagos lawmaker empowers 150 constituents

As the nation grapples with the challenge of unemployment, no fewer than 150 people, including artisans, became beneficiaries of various empowerment tools given out by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Gbolahan Yishau, who represents Eti-Osa Constituency II.

Beneficiaries, which includeD the youth and the physically challenged, went home with items such as hair dryers, washing basins, pedicure sets, mini chest freezers, washing machines, sewing machines, compressor machines, mechanical tool boxes and phone repair tools, among others, under the empowerment programme tagged, ‘GOY Micro-Business and Entrepreneurship Support.’

The lawmaker also empowered a number of widows and the aged with a sum of N10,000 each.

He equally gave out food stuffs and other essential needs to other persons.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Yishau said the gesture became necessary as a way of encouraging the beneficiaries to shun vices and become masters of their own businesses.